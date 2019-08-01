Channels

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris square off again as Democrats debate health care, immigration

  • The heavy focus on Biden and Harris was an acknowledgement of her rise into the top tier of the crowded Democratic field
  • The earlier debate on Tuesday featured Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren defending their progressive policies
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:09am, 1 Aug, 2019

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Photo: AFP
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Democratic divisions on display as moderates attack progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over ‘wish list economics’

  • Trump has been eager to paint the entire Democratic field as socialists, seeking to make any eventual nominee untenable to voters
  • Progressives on the other hand argued their policies would excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast to Trump
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:15am, 31 Jul, 2019

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
