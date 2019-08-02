An aerial view of Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico in July. Photo: Reuters
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly hoped to develop super race of humans with his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch
- Wealthy financier planned to inseminate ‘20 women at a time’ at his 33,000 sq ft property, according to a New York Times investigation
- Billionaire is currently in jail while awaiting trial over sex trafficking charges
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein found in jail cell with neck injuries after possible suicide attempt
- The billionaire financier was taken to hospital after being found semiconscious in his cell
