Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico in July. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly hoped to develop super race of humans with his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch

  • Wealthy financier planned to inseminate ‘20 women at a time’ at his 33,000 sq ft property, according to a New York Times investigation
  • Billionaire is currently in jail while awaiting trial over sex trafficking charges
Topic |   Crime
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:46am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein is facing sex trafficking charges. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein found in jail cell with neck injuries after possible suicide attempt

  • The billionaire financier was taken to hospital after being found semiconscious in his cell
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:11pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein is facing sex trafficking charges. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.