Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden during an interview with Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter in Moscow in October 2015. Photo: Dagens Nyheter via AFP
Whistle-blower Edward Snowden describes ‘crisis of conscience’ in new memoir
- Book titled Permanent Record will be released simultaneously in more than 20 countries on September 17, including the US, Germany and Britain
- Former National Security Agency contractor, who faces US charges that could land him in prison, is currently living in exile in Moscow
