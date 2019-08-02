Former US president Barack Obama laughs with Joe Biden in 2017. Photo: AP
Barack Obama’s legacy creates a unique challenge for Democrats hoping to succeed him in White House
- Kamala Harris took a swipe at what some consider to be Obama’s greatest achievement, the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare
- Joe Biden made clear he too parted ways at times with Obama, saying he disagreed with increasing troop numbers in Afghanistan
