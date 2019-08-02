An activist holds a mock missile during a demonstration against the ending of the INF treaty in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
INF nuclear treaty: US, Russia rip up cold war-era missile pact
- Signed in 1987 by Reagan and Gorbachev, the INF treaty was considered a cornerstone of the global arms control architecture
- Nato rallied behind Washington, blaming Moscow for the pact’s demise
