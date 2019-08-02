Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An activist holds a mock missile during a demonstration against the ending of the INF treaty in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

INF nuclear treaty: US, Russia rip up cold war-era missile pact

  • Signed in 1987 by Reagan and Gorbachev, the INF treaty was considered a cornerstone of the global arms control architecture
  • Nato rallied behind Washington, blaming Moscow for the pact’s demise
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:03pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An activist holds a mock missile during a demonstration against the ending of the INF treaty in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.