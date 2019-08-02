US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un won’t ‘disappoint me’ despite missile tests, Donald Trump says
- Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the US can make that vision come true, the president tweeted
- He has invested a huge amount of political capital in his attempt to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear arsenal
A photo taken on Thursday and released on Friday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watching as a new type of short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
