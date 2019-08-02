Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un won’t ‘disappoint me’ despite missile tests, Donald Trump says

  • Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the US can make that vision come true, the president tweeted
  • He has invested a huge amount of political capital in his attempt to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear arsenal
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:57pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A photo taken on Thursday and released on Friday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watching as a new type of short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
East Asia

Kim Jong-un says North Korea’s new rocket system will cause ‘inescapable distress to fat targets’

  • State agency report disputes assessment by South Korean military, which said Wednesday’s launches were of two short-range ballistic missiles
  • US national security adviser John Bolton insisted the tests did not contravene a pledge made by Kim to US President Donald Trump
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:37pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo taken on Thursday and released on Friday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watching as a new type of short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.