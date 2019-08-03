R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago after a hearing on sexual abuse charges in June. Photo: AFP
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women and girls who came to his concerts
- R&B star denied bail after prosecutors say he posed flight risk and danger to public safety
- Kelly is accused of using his fame to recruit victims, isolating them from friends and family and demanding they call him ‘Daddy’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago after a hearing on sexual abuse charges in June. Photo: AFP
R&B star R Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse in March after a hearing on multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse. Photo: Reuters
Singer R Kelly paid US$2 million to silence girl he assaulted, Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti says
- Avenatti also claims R&B star paid associate US$100,000 to hunt down videos of him having sex with minor
- Lawyer is representing three alleged victims, three parents and three ‘whistle-blowers’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
R&B star R Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse in March after a hearing on multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse. Photo: Reuters