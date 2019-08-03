Kiron Skinner, the US State Department’s director of Policy Planning, was dismissed on Thursday. Photo: Twitter
US State Dept fires Kiron Skinner, who made ‘clash of civilisations’ comment on China, over ‘abusive’ management style
- Senior aide to Mike Pompeo allegedly made homophobic remarks, kicked employees out of their offices and accused people of having affairs
- Several members of her staff had threatened to quit if she was not removed
