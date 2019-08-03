Congressman John Ratcliffe listens during testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington in July. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump drops spy chief pick John Ratcliffe, blaming unfair treatment by ‘lamestream media’
- Congressman’s nomination for top national security post drew controversy due to his lack of experience
- US president now considering Republican congressmen Michael McCaul and Devin Nunes for next director of national intelligence
Topic | Donald Trump
Congressman John Ratcliffe listens during testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington in July. Photo: AFP
US Representative John Ratcliffe questions Robert Mueller (not pictured) as the former special counsel appears before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s spy chief pick John Ratcliffe is attempt to ‘neutralise’ US intelligence agencies, ex-officials warn
- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to leave next month after disagreements with US president
- Ratcliffe gained prominence for his outspoken defence of Trump in the face of the Mueller report
Topic | Donald Trump
US Representative John Ratcliffe questions Robert Mueller (not pictured) as the former special counsel appears before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP