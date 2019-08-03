Channels

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his harsh words for Baltimore and other diverse, liberal cities. Photo: The Washington Post
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s criticism of Baltimore is part of an attack on US cities designed to stir his white, rural base

  • President has embraced an American political tradition of appealing to rural voters by depicting cities as centres of crime and disease
  • In reality, the country’s largest urban areas are major engines of the national economy and generate more tax money than they receive
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:58am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump branded a racist after declaring mostly-black US city of Baltimore a ‘rat-infested mess’ in Twitter attack against lawmaker Elijah Cummings

  • Trump’s comments came in a series of three Twitter messages early Saturday
  • The outburst came two weeks after Trump told four congresswomen of colour they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:32pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
