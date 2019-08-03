US President Donald Trump has reiterated his harsh words for Baltimore and other diverse, liberal cities. Photo: The Washington Post
Donald Trump’s criticism of Baltimore is part of an attack on US cities designed to stir his white, rural base
- President has embraced an American political tradition of appealing to rural voters by depicting cities as centres of crime and disease
- In reality, the country’s largest urban areas are major engines of the national economy and generate more tax money than they receive
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
Donald Trump branded a racist after declaring mostly-black US city of Baltimore a ‘rat-infested mess’ in Twitter attack against lawmaker Elijah Cummings
- Trump’s comments came in a series of three Twitter messages early Saturday
- The outburst came two weeks after Trump told four congresswomen of colour they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
Topic | Donald Trump
