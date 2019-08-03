Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Boeing are among the companies developing hypersonic weapons, which travel five times the speed of sound. Photo: AFP
US defence firms doubling down on hypersonic weapons technology
- Contractors are hoping to profit from an international arms race in hypersonic weaponry that has drawn the US into a cold war-style competition with Russia and China
- Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Boeing are among the companies developing hypersonic weapons, which travel five times the speed of sound
Topic | Defence
