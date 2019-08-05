This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso. Photo: AFP
Mass shootings: is ‘white terrorism’ now the main threat in the United States?
- Authorities in El Paso, Texas, investigate gunman’s hate against immigrants, specifically Mexicans
- While police say motive of the Dayton, Ohio shooting was still unclear, six of the nine people killed there were black
Topic | Gun violence in the US
The worldwide death toll from white nationalist-linked attacks
- At least 16 high-profile attacks have been motivated by white nationalist conspiracy theories
