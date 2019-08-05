Mourners in front of wreaths displayed for the nine victims of a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: EPA
Ohio mass shooter Connor Betts kept ‘a kill list and a rape list’ of high school classmates
- Betts used a .223-calibre rifle with extended ammunition magazines to open fire outside a crowded bar, killing nine people
- Police on patrol in the entertainment district fatally shot him less than a minute later
This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso. Photo: AFP
Mass shootings: is ‘white terrorism’ now the main threat in the United States?
- Authorities in El Paso, Texas, investigate gunman’s hate against immigrants, specifically Mexicans
- While police say motive of the Dayton, Ohio shooting was still unclear, six of the nine people killed there were black
