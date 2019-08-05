US President Donald Trump. Photo: Washington Post | Jabin Botsford
Donald Trump urges stronger gun checks after mass shootings, accuses media of stoking ‘anger and rage’
- The US president claimed on Monday to want legislation providing stronger checks for gun users, but provided no details
- Instead, he blamed the media for the recent violence, failing to address criticism of his own anti-immigrant and racially charged comments
This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso. Photo: AFP
Mass shootings: is ‘white terrorism’ now the main threat in the United States?
- Authorities in El Paso, Texas, investigate gunman’s hate against immigrants, specifically Mexicans
- While police say motive of the Dayton, Ohio shooting was still unclear, six of the nine people killed there were black
