Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio wears a creation from the Amir Slama collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil in March 2017. Photo: AP
Victoria’s Secret hires first transgender model Valentina Sampaio in wake of fashion show outrage
- Brazilian model is promoting company’s Pink line, which will be released later this month
- Brand came under fire last year after marketing officer Ed Razek said its annual show would never include trans women because ‘it is a fantasy’
Chinese transgender activist Chao Xiaomi, a gender non-conforming individual, at her vintage clothing store in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Being transgender in China: activist on her struggles, and surgeon on his patients’ biggest challenge
- Chao Xiaomi says there is still a serious lack of LGBT education in China, and wants to reach out to its smallest and most traditional communities
- A gender reassignment surgeon says the medical community also lacks understanding, and criteria for surgery can be tough for patients to meet
