A courtroom sketch shows Cesar Sayoc weeping during sentencing at the federal court in Manhattan on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
‘MAGA bomber’ Cesar Sayoc, who mailed pipe bombs to Donald Trump’s critics, weeps as judge jails him for 20 years
- Targets included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, some members of Congress, as well as CNN offices in New York and Atlanta
- Judge concluded that bombs were purposely designed not to explode
Topic | Donald Trump
