A screen grab from a video posted online by Patrick Crusius, who has the same name as the alleged El Paso shooter. Photo: Patrick Crusius via Facebook
Mistaken identity: namesakes of alleged Texas and Ohio shooters Patrick Crusius and Connor Betts face online death threats
- Such mix-ups are common after mass shootings as misinformation and rumours spread via social media
- Threats continue despite clarifications, prompting at least one family to call police for protection
Topic | Gun violence in the US
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Monday. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
In wake of mass shootings, Donald Trump condemns racism and white supremacy, but stops short of calling for stricter gun laws
- In White House speech, president did not repeat earlier comments on stronger background checks, saying instead that ‘mental illness and hatred pull the trigger’
- Trump also blames media for recent violence, while failing to address criticism of his own anti-immigrant and racially charged comments
Topic | United States
