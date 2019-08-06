Hundreds of millions of people around the world play first-person shooter games such as Call of Duty and do not turn into mass murderers. Photo: Handout
Are violent video games or mental illness causing US mass shootings?
- US President Donald Trump ties mass shootings that left 31 dead in two US cities over the weekend to hate, violent video games and mental illness
- But with 255 mass shooting events counted so far this year in the United States, analysts say those factors don’t explain all the violence
Topic | Gun violence in the US
This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso. Photo: AFP
Mass shootings: is ‘white terrorism’ now the main threat in the United States?
- Authorities in El Paso, Texas, investigate gunman’s hate against immigrants, specifically Mexicans
- While police say motive of the Dayton, Ohio shooting was still unclear, six of the nine people killed there were black
