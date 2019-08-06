A sign featuring Trump’s face and the words ’Out of Venezuela’ during a pro-Maduro rally in April. Photo: EPA
Trump freezes assets of Venezuela government in bid to oust Maduro
- The ban blocks American companies and individuals from doing business with the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro
- It is the first of its kind in the western hemisphere in over three decades, putting the country in league with US adversaries Cuba, Syria and Iran
Topic | Donald Trump
A sign featuring Trump’s face and the words ’Out of Venezuela’ during a pro-Maduro rally in April. Photo: EPA
US authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and this Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane. Photo: AFP
Photos show Venezuelan fighter jet that ‘aggressively shadowed’ US spy plane
- US Southern Command said the American EP-3 plane was performing a ‘multinationally recognised’ mission
- Venezuela’s defence minister says US spy plane entered Venezuelan airspace
Topic | Venezuela
US authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and this Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane. Photo: AFP