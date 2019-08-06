Channels

A sign featuring Trump’s face and the words ’Out of Venezuela’ during a pro-Maduro rally in April. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Trump freezes assets of Venezuela government in bid to oust Maduro

  • The ban blocks American companies and individuals from doing business with the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro
  • It is the first of its kind in the western hemisphere in over three decades, putting the country in league with US adversaries Cuba, Syria and Iran
Updated: 6:21pm, 6 Aug, 2019

US authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and this Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane. Photo: AFP
Americas

Photos show Venezuelan fighter jet that ‘aggressively shadowed’ US spy plane

  • US Southern Command said the American EP-3 plane was performing a ‘multinationally recognised’ mission
  • Venezuela’s defence minister says US spy plane entered Venezuelan airspace
Updated: 10:12pm, 22 Jul, 2019

