A screen grab from a surveillance video shows several officers (top left and right) firing at and killing Connor Betts (bottom left at doorway) seconds after he began killing people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Dayton Police Department via EPA-EFE
Ex-girlfriend of Ohio gunman Connor Betts says he showed ‘synagogue shooting’ video on a date in March

  • Former girlfriend Adelia Johnson says she grew close Betts this year in social psychology class
  • Johnson and Betts’ ex-bandmate say their relationships with Betts broke off before the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 5:56am, 7 Aug, 2019

Mourners in front of wreaths displayed for the nine victims of a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: EPA
Ohio mass shooter Connor Betts kept ‘a kill list and a rape list’ of high school classmates

  • Betts used a .223-calibre rifle with extended ammunition magazines to open fire outside a crowded bar, killing nine people
  • Police on patrol in the entertainment district fatally shot him less than a minute later
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:26pm, 5 Aug, 2019

