A screen grab from a surveillance video shows several officers (top left and right) firing at and killing Connor Betts (bottom left at doorway) seconds after he began killing people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Dayton Police Department via EPA-EFE
Ex-girlfriend of Ohio gunman Connor Betts says he showed ‘synagogue shooting’ video on a date in March
- Former girlfriend Adelia Johnson says she grew close Betts this year in social psychology class
- Johnson and Betts’ ex-bandmate say their relationships with Betts broke off before the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Mourners in front of wreaths displayed for the nine victims of a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: EPA
Ohio mass shooter Connor Betts kept ‘a kill list and a rape list’ of high school classmates
- Betts used a .223-calibre rifle with extended ammunition magazines to open fire outside a crowded bar, killing nine people
- Police on patrol in the entertainment district fatally shot him less than a minute later
