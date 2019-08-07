Then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before a House Judiciary Committee joint hearing in Washington in July 2018. Photo: AP
Peter Strzok sues FBI for firing him over anti-Donald Trump texts
- Suit alleges he was unfairly punished for expressing political opinions and that Justice Department violated his privacy by sharing text messages with media
- Strzok is seeking reinstatement to the FBI, back pay and a declaration that the government violated his rights
