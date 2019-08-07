Alleged gunman Patrick Crusius, who has been charged with capital murder for a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso. Photo: Reuters
8chan: Philippines-based owner of extremist website lashes out as scrutiny intensifies over link to El Paso mass shooting
- Jim Watkins defended website amid growing outcry over reports the alleged El Paso gunman used the site to publish his manifesto
This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso. Photo: AFP
Mass shootings: is ‘white terrorism’ now the main threat in the United States?
- Authorities in El Paso, Texas, investigate gunman’s hate against immigrants, specifically Mexicans
- While police say motive of the Dayton, Ohio shooting was still unclear, six of the nine people killed there were black
