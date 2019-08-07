US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Trump lashes out at New York Times for changing headline about his response to shootings
- The newspaper made the change to the headline after weathering intense backlash on social media
- It had originally read ‘Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism’ but was changed to read ‘Assailing Hate But Not Guns’
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Monday. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
In wake of mass shootings, Donald Trump condemns racism and white supremacy, but stops short of calling for stricter gun laws
- In White House speech, president did not repeat earlier comments on stronger background checks, saying instead that ‘mental illness and hatred pull the trigger’
- Trump also blames media for recent violence, while failing to address criticism of his own anti-immigrant and racially charged comments
