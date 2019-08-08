Channels

Murder suspects Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky in a combination of still images from undated CCTV footage taken in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. Photo: RCMP via Reuters
Canadian teen fugitives: police find two bodies believed to be murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

  • Duo charged with killing a university lecturer are also suspected of murders of two tourists in British Columbia
  • Bodies were discovered near Nelson River, not far from where police found items linked to the suspects
Murder suspects Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky in a combination of still images from undated CCTV footage taken in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. Photo: RCMP via Reuters
Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
‘Lock your doors’: manhunt for Canadian teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky moves to remote town of York Landing

  • Book by Schmegelsky’s father describes his mental health, harassment convictions involving ex-wife and relationship with fugitive son
  • Duo are sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia
Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
