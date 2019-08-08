El Paso residents protest against US President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Protesters greet Donald Trump in Ohio and Texas, saying ‘Send him back!’ as president visits after mass shootings
- Trump says he wants stricter background checks for gun purchases but says there is ‘no political appetite’ for an assault rifle ban
- Some say president not welcome in their communities, accusing him of fanning flames of violence with anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric
Trump lashes out at New York Times for changing headline about his response to shootings
- The newspaper made the change to the headline after weathering intense backlash on social media
- It had originally read ‘Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism’ but was changed to read ‘Assailing Hate But Not Guns’
