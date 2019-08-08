Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

El Paso residents protest against US President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Protesters greet Donald Trump in Ohio and Texas, saying ‘Send him back!’ as president visits after mass shootings

  • Trump says he wants stricter background checks for gun purchases but says there is ‘no political appetite’ for an assault rifle ban
  • Some say president not welcome in their communities, accusing him of fanning flames of violence with anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:52am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

El Paso residents protest against US President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump lashes out at New York Times for changing headline about his response to shootings

  • The newspaper made the change to the headline after weathering intense backlash on social media
  • It had originally read ‘Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism’ but was changed to read ‘Assailing Hate But Not Guns’
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:11pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.