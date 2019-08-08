An undated photo of Curt James Brockway, who has been charged with assault on a minor. Photo: Montana Department of Corrections via AP
US man Curt James Brockway throws boy to ground, fracturing his skull, for ‘disrespecting national anthem’
- 13-year-old was allegedly attacked for not removing hat when song was playing
- Brockway, 39, arrested and charged with assault on a minor
Topic | Crime
