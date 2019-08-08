Protesters seen through blazing rubbish bins in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: EPA
US issues Hong Kong travel warning as airport protest planned
- On Thursday, the US State Department warned citizens to ‘exercise increased caution’, upgrading its previous advice
- It comes after countries including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Singapore and Japan issued heightened travel warnings
Violence on the streets of North Point on Sunday, as men armed with poles attacked anti-government protesters. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Australia issues Hong Kong travel alert warning citizens of violence
- The alert urges caution over ‘a risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or criminally linked individuals’
- Ireland, Japan, Britain and Singapore have all issued similar travel warnings since July
