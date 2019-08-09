Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump boasts of rally crowd size during post-shooting visit to Texas hospital

  • After praising medical staff, US president starts reminiscing about re-election event in El Paso and ridiculing Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke
  • Footage of Trump bragging adds to controversy surrounding ‘healing’ trips to cities shaken by gun violence
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:57am, 9 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Air Force One flies over the Walmart and a makeshift memorial, as US President Donald Trump pays a visit in the wake of a mass shooting, in El Paso, Texas. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

US mass shootings: Donald Trump attacks opponents as he plays ‘consoler-in-chief’ in Ohio and Texas

  • US president laces his visits to El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, with a flurry of attacks on opponents and memorialising his trips with grinning thumbs-up photos
  • Despite protests, Trump insisted that he’d been treated warmly in both cities
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:12pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Air Force One flies over the Walmart and a makeshift memorial, as US President Donald Trump pays a visit in the wake of a mass shooting, in El Paso, Texas. Photo: EPA
