US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump boasts of rally crowd size during post-shooting visit to Texas hospital
- After praising medical staff, US president starts reminiscing about re-election event in El Paso and ridiculing Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke
- Footage of Trump bragging adds to controversy surrounding ‘healing’ trips to cities shaken by gun violence
Air Force One flies over the Walmart and a makeshift memorial, as US President Donald Trump pays a visit in the wake of a mass shooting, in El Paso, Texas. Photo: EPA
US mass shootings: Donald Trump attacks opponents as he plays ‘consoler-in-chief’ in Ohio and Texas
- US president laces his visits to El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, with a flurry of attacks on opponents and memorialising his trips with grinning thumbs-up photos
- Despite protests, Trump insisted that he’d been treated warmly in both cities
