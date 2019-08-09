Joseph Maguire, current director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, has been named as acting national intelligence director. Photo: AP
Donald Trump names new acting spy chief after dropping loyalist John Ratcliffe
- Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that Joseph Maguire will take over the acting post when Dan Coats steps down on August 15
- The president dropped his first choice last week after questions arose about the congressman’s lack of experience and exaggerated resume
Topic | United States
Joseph Maguire, current director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, has been named as acting national intelligence director. Photo: AP
Congressman John Ratcliffe listens during testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington in July. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump drops spy chief pick John Ratcliffe, blaming unfair treatment by ‘lamestream media’
- Congressman’s nomination for top national security post drew controversy due to his lack of experience
- US president now considering Republican congressmen Michael McCaul and Devin Nunes for next director of national intelligence
Topic | Donald Trump
Congressman John Ratcliffe listens during testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington in July. Photo: AFP