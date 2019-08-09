Police respond to the incident at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Armed man clad in body armour arrested at US Walmart after sparking fear in shoppers a week on from Texas massacre
- A national debate on gun safety was reignited by Saturday’s shooting in a Walmart store in Texas on the border with Mexico that killed 22 people
- No shots were fired in Thursday’s incident in Missouri and it was unclear what the man’s motives were, police said in an online statement
Topic | United States
A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US mass shootings: 20 killed in Texas Walmart, 9 in Ohio bar district
- Authorities in Texas are investigating the Walmart shooting as a possible hate crime, while the FBI has opened a domestic terror investigation
- Less than 24 hours later, another gunman opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing 9 and wounding 16 before being shot and killed
Topic | Gun violence in the US
