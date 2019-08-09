Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says ‘common sense things can be done’ on guns

  • The president said the views of powerful National Rifle Association lobbyists should be considered
  • He said leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate were discussing expanding background checks for guns sales
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:11pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from a video posted online by Patrick Crusius, who has the same name as the alleged El Paso shooter. Photo: Patrick Crusius via Facebook
United States & Canada

Mistaken identity: namesakes of alleged Texas and Ohio shooters Patrick Crusius and Connor Betts face online death threats

  • Such mix-ups are common after mass shootings as misinformation and rumours spread via social media
  • Threats continue despite clarifications, prompting at least one family to call police for protection
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:41am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

