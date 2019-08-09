US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says ‘common sense things can be done’ on guns
- The president said the views of powerful National Rifle Association lobbyists should be considered
- He said leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate were discussing expanding background checks for guns sales
A screen grab from a video posted online by Patrick Crusius, who has the same name as the alleged El Paso shooter. Photo: Patrick Crusius via Facebook
Mistaken identity: namesakes of alleged Texas and Ohio shooters Patrick Crusius and Connor Betts face online death threats
- Such mix-ups are common after mass shootings as misinformation and rumours spread via social media
- Threats continue despite clarifications, prompting at least one family to call police for protection
