SCMP
President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump gets ‘great’ letter from North Korea, says Kim Jong-un unhappy with US-Seoul drill

  • The president said that he could have another meeting with Kim
  • Pyongyang has warned of a possible end to its freeze of long-range missile tests in place since 2017
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:52pm, 9 Aug, 2019

An Apache helicopter takes off from the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70km south of Seoul, on Monday as South Korea and the United States kick off their joint military exercise. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Angry North Korea warns of more missile tests as Seoul begins joint drill with US

  • Pyongyang has always been infuriated by military exercises between the South and US, seeing them as rehearsals for invasion
  • North Korean foreign ministry official said drills were ‘an undisguised denial and a flagrant violation’ of the diplomatic process
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:20am, 7 Aug, 2019

