Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a conference in San Diego on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Gaffe-prone Joe Biden says ‘poor kids just as bright as white kids’ as he speaks to Asian and Hispanic voters
- Remarks prompt social media furore, with many focusing on equivalence he drew, intentionally or not, between poor children and minority children
- Trump campaign highlights clip on Twitter and says ‘have fun mitigating that one’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
