North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump: Kim Jong-un made ‘small apology’ for missile tests, talks to restart after US-Seoul drill ends
- The president said in a tweet that Kim complained in a letter of the ‘ridiculous and expensive’ military exercises
- He said that he looks ‘forward to seeing Kim in the not too distant future!’
Topic | Donald Trump
