Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail

  • He hanged himself, and his body was found in his cell
  • Prosecutors said the financier used his wealth and power to sexually abuse young girls for years at his homes
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:32pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says phoney passport was to fend off hijackers

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say he was worried about travelling to the Middle East as an ‘affluent member of the Jewish faith’
  • The passport and dozens of diamonds were hidden in a safe – both discovered following his arrest
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
