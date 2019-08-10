Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
US sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail
- He hanged himself, and his body was found in his cell
- Prosecutors said the financier used his wealth and power to sexually abuse young girls for years at his homes
Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says phoney passport was to fend off hijackers
- Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say he was worried about travelling to the Middle East as an ‘affluent member of the Jewish faith’
- The passport and dozens of diamonds were hidden in a safe – both discovered following his arrest
