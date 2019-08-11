The remains of Derrick Fudge, 57, arrive at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Photo: AFP
Families mourn as they begin to bury those killed in Ohio and Texas mass shootings
- The funeral for Derrick Fudge, 57, was among several being held Saturday for people who died in mass shootings last weekend
Topic | Gun violence in the US
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump suggests he can persuade National Rifle Association to drop opposition to gun laws after mass shootings
- Lobby group should have input, president says, but may come around to supporting tighter background checks on buyers
- He notes that many past attempts to restrict gun ownership have stalled in Congress, ‘but there’s never been a president like President Trump’
Topic | Donald Trump
