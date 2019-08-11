Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during the Everytown for Gun Safety Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines Iowa. Photo: Bloomberg
US Democratic presidential contenders demand action from Congress on guns in wake of mass shootings
- Hopefuls call for universal background checks on gun buyers and ultimately a ban on military-style assault weapons
Topic | Gun violence in the US
The remains of Derrick Fudge, 57, arrive at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Photo: AFP
Families mourn as they begin to bury those killed in Ohio and Texas mass shootings
- The funeral for Derrick Fudge, 57, was among several being held Saturday for people who died in mass shootings last weekend
