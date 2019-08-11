US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Hollywood studio cancels release of violent satirical thriller ‘The Hunt’ after criticism from Donald Trump
- Film was due to be released on September 27, but was cancelled without reason after the US president express his disgust with the subject matter
Topic | Gun violence in the US
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during the Everytown for Gun Safety Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines Iowa. Photo: Bloomberg
US Democratic presidential contenders demand action from Congress on guns in wake of mass shootings
- Hopefuls call for universal background checks on gun buyers and ultimately a ban on military-style assault weapons
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during the Everytown for Gun Safety Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines Iowa. Photo: Bloomberg