US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Hollywood studio cancels release of violent satirical thriller ‘The Hunt’ after criticism from Donald Trump

  • Film was due to be released on September 27, but was cancelled without reason after the US president express his disgust with the subject matter
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:17am, 11 Aug, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during the Everytown for Gun Safety Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines Iowa. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

US Democratic presidential contenders demand action from Congress on guns in wake of mass shootings

  • Hopefuls call for universal background checks on gun buyers and ultimately a ban on military-style assault weapons
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:07am, 11 Aug, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
