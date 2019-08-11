US financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, was found dead in jail Saturday of an apparent suicide.
Donald Trump spreads Bill Clinton conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein’s death in jail
- Financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, was found dead in jail Saturday of an apparent suicide
- Donald Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory alleging, without evidence, that Bill Clinton may be connected with Epstein’s death
Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
FBI to investigate after US sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail
- He hanged himself, and his body was found in his cell
- Prosecutors said the financier used his wealth and power to sexually abuse young girls for years at his homes
