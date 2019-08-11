Channels

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, was found dead in jail Saturday of an apparent suicide.
United States & Canada

Donald Trump spreads Bill Clinton conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein’s death in jail

  • Financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, was found dead in jail Saturday of an apparent suicide
  • Donald Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory alleging, without evidence, that Bill Clinton may be connected with Epstein’s death
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:10am, 11 Aug, 2019

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, was found dead in jail Saturday of an apparent suicide.
Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

FBI to investigate after US sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail

  • He hanged himself, and his body was found in his cell
  • Prosecutors said the financier used his wealth and power to sexually abuse young girls for years at his homes
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:04am, 11 Aug, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
