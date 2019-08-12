Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate the fatal fire. Photo: Erie Times-News via AP
Five children killed in Pennsylvania day care centre fire
- Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the centre
A handout photo made available by the Khabarovsk regional emergencies ministry shows burned tents in the children’s camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
Investigation launched after four children die in tragic Russia summer camp fire
- One of the victims was a girl celebrating her 11th birthday
- The camp was being attended by 189 children and teenagers aged between seven and 15
