Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate the fatal fire. Photo: Erie Times-News via AP
United States & Canada

Five children killed in Pennsylvania day care centre fire

  • Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the centre
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:14am, 12 Aug, 2019

Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate the fatal fire. Photo: Erie Times-News via AP
A handout photo made available by the Khabarovsk regional emergencies ministry shows burned tents in the children’s camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Investigation launched after four children die in tragic Russia summer camp fire

  • One of the victims was a girl celebrating her 11th birthday
  • The camp was being attended by 189 children and teenagers aged between seven and 15
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:36pm, 23 Jul, 2019

A handout photo made available by the Khabarovsk regional emergencies ministry shows burned tents in the children’s camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
