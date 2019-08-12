Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry
Guards watching Jeffrey Epstein at time of death were on overtime and ‘severely overworked’: union president
- The correctional centre where the wealthy financier and alleged sex trafficker was being held suffers from extreme staffing shortages
- Serene Gregg, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3148, said it has less than 70 per cent of the officers it needs
