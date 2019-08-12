Channels

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry
United States & Canada

Guards watching Jeffrey Epstein at time of death were on overtime and ‘severely overworked’: union president

  • The correctional centre where the wealthy financier and alleged sex trafficker was being held suffers from extreme staffing shortages
  • Serene Gregg, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3148, said it has less than 70 per cent of the officers it needs
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:05am, 12 Aug, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry
Defendant Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his lawyer Martin Weinberg listen during a bail hearing in federal court, in New York. Photo: Elizabeth Williams via AP
United States & Canada

Lawyers say several Jeffrey Epstein victims to sue financier’s estate this week following his apparent suicide

  • Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:51am, 12 Aug, 2019

Defendant Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his lawyer Martin Weinberg listen during a bail hearing in federal court, in New York. Photo: Elizabeth Williams via AP
