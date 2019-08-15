Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, where a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest. Photo: AP
Man collapses and dies after taking part in taco-eating contest at US baseball game
- The 41-year-old man is believed to have choked to death after taking part in the contest
- A witness described how he was ‘just shoving the tacos down his mouth without chewing’
Topic | Food and Drinks
Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, where a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest. Photo: AP