Filipino nurses began flocking to the US after WWII, according to research. Photo: Alamy
Filipino-American historian traces the history of Philippine nurses in the US
- The first wave of Filipino nurses entered the US after the second world war, when the US experienced a severe nursing shortage
- After a new immigration law in 1965 allowed residents to petition for family members to join them in the US, the pool of Filipino nurses grew
