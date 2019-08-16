Channels

A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe in July. Photo: AP
July 2019 was Earth’s hottest month on record, US agency says

  • Average global temperature for the month was 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees
  • Record warmth shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows, according to US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Updated: 3:40am, 16 Aug, 2019

A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe in July. Photo: AP
How land is managed will play a key role in limiting or accelerating the worst excesses of climate change. Photo: Reuters
World warned to change now or endanger food and climate: UN

  • Swift and sweeping changes to how we use the land we live off are needed if humanity wants to avoid painful trade-offs between food and climate change
  • Any measure taken to stave off climate disaster while shoring up food supply cannot be taken without ‘rapid reductions’ in emissions, the report says
Updated: 10:29pm, 8 Aug, 2019

How land is managed will play a key role in limiting or accelerating the worst excesses of climate change. Photo: Reuters
