A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe in July. Photo: AP
July 2019 was Earth’s hottest month on record, US agency says
- Average global temperature for the month was 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees
- Record warmth shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows, according to US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Topic | Climate change
How land is managed will play a key role in limiting or accelerating the worst excesses of climate change. Photo: Reuters
World warned to change now or endanger food and climate: UN
- Swift and sweeping changes to how we use the land we live off are needed if humanity wants to avoid painful trade-offs between food and climate change
- Any measure taken to stave off climate disaster while shoring up food supply cannot be taken without ‘rapid reductions’ in emissions, the report says
