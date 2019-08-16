Channels

The website for University of Northern New Jersey, a phoney university set up by US authorities, is seen on a screen in New York in April 2016. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Foreign students caught in visa sting at fake university may sue US, court rules

  • More than 500 students say government wrongfully cancelled their visas after using fictitious University of Northern New Jersey to entrap corrupt visa brokers
  • Judge faults authorities for ‘flip-flop’ over whether students, many from China and India, were victims or participants in fraud
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:20am, 16 Aug, 2019

The website for University of Northern New Jersey, a phoney university set up by US authorities, is seen on a screen in New York in April 2016. Photo: Reuters
