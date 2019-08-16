Michael Gargiulo listens during closing statements in his murder trial in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 6. Photo: AFP
‘Hollywood Ripper’ Michael Gargiulo found guilty of murdering 2 women, including Ashton Kutcher’s date
- Former handyman and aspiring actor knifed two victims to death and tried to kill a third during seven-year period
- Kutcher left fashion student Ashley Ellerin’s home after arriving for date and finding door locked. Her body was discovered by roommate next morning
Topic | Crime
Teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found dead after a two-week manhunt. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
Canadian teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky killed themselves with guns, police reveal
- Firearms were found next to bodies, though autopsy was unable to determine how long the pair had been dead
- McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspected of murdering three people in northern British Columbia, sparking two-week manhunt
Topic | Canada
