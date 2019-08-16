Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Photo: AP
Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland for the United States: report
- The US president has reportedly expressed interest in buying the world’s largest island, which is currently an autonomous territory of Denmark
- Greenland is already home to a major US airbase with 600 military personnel – an important part of the country’s global radar system
