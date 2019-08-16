Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland for the United States: report

  • The US president has reportedly expressed interest in buying the world’s largest island, which is currently an autonomous territory of Denmark
  • Greenland is already home to a major US airbase with 600 military personnel – an important part of the country’s global radar system
Topic |   United States
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:15am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.