A young woman smokes marijuana at a party in Denver, Colorado. Photo: AP
Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cannabis use for teens and young adults? Yes, says new study
- The research examined marijuana use among 10- to 24-year-olds through a compilation of 21 studies from a number of Western countries
- It appears to support the theory that nicotine affects the developing brain, influencing how people respond to addictive substances
Topic | Drugs
A young woman smokes marijuana at a party in Denver, Colorado. Photo: AP