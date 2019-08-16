Protesters hold up signs featuring Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse in New York. Photo: AFP
Jeffrey Epstein had a broken neck, autopsy report finds
- The injuries, which were revealed by two law enforcement sources, can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled
- One medical examiner has gone on record to caution that neck fractures are ‘very unusual’ among suicide victims – though it matters when they occurred
Jeffrey Epstein’s guards ‘asleep’ when he died in prison and may have faked log entries
- Surveillance video shows guards never made some of the checks recorded
- Woman sues financier’s estate, alleging that he raped her when she was a teenager in 2002
