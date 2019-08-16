Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters hold up signs featuring Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse in New York. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein had a broken neck, autopsy report finds

  • The injuries, which were revealed by two law enforcement sources, can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled
  • One medical examiner has gone on record to caution that neck fractures are ‘very unusual’ among suicide victims – though it matters when they occurred
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:24pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hold up signs featuring Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse in New York. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Metropolitan Correctional Centre on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein’s guards ‘asleep’ when he died in prison and may have faked log entries

  • Surveillance video shows guards never made some of the checks recorded
  • Woman sues financier’s estate, alleging that he raped her when she was a teenager in 2002
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:41am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Metropolitan Correctional Centre on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.