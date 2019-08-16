Greenland’s 2.16m sq km are 80 per cent covered in ice. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. But Denmark says it is not for sale
- The US president has asked his aides to look into the possibility of buying the world’s largest island
- Danish politicians reacted to the idea with horror. ‘It must be an April Fools’ Day joke … but totally out of season,’ tweeted ex-PM Rasmussen
Topic | United States
Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Photo: AP
